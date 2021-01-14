Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 23,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,797. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $11,030,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates V Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

