Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Hits New 52-Week High at $66.62

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.62 and last traded at $66.26, with a volume of 10521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.49.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 2,880 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $143,366.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 6,772 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $308,667.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $118,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,075,467 shares of company stock worth $212,253,575. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,767,000 after buying an additional 107,210 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 497,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after buying an additional 186,428 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $22,036,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

