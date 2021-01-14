Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $120.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $123.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,585,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,857.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,377 shares of company stock valued at $53,509,708 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

