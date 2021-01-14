Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Increased by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,439 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 3.0% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $44,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,664,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

