Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Raised to Buy at Tudor Pickering

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$3.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$2.50. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

AAV opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$421.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

