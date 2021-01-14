Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAV. Tudor Pickering upgraded Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$421.37 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.00 and a one year high of C$2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.