Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.72. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

