Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Acquires 2,924 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 299.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. 343,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,206. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $77.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

