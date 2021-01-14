Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 523,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

BSJM stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.32. 12,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.02. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $24.63.

