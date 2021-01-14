Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Has $1.90 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 633,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,827,000 after buying an additional 56,433 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 83,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.62. 1,966,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

