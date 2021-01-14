Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,898 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 204,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 195,274 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,700,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.65. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.