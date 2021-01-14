Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,670 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,034. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.