Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,358 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises about 2.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $5,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

CMP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 274,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,684. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.79 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

