Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 605 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.4% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. CX Institutional lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 23,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,437.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,837 shares in the company, valued at $25,717,541.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,014 shares of company stock worth $11,346,353 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,770. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

