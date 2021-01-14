Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New $23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target hoisted by analysts at CIBC from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 66.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Aecon Group in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF remained flat at $$13.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 800. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.56. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

