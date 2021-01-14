Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $120.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Affiliated Managers Group traded as high as $110.42 and last traded at $109.18, with a volume of 3027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.79.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,501,000 after purchasing an additional 237,834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

