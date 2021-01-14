Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Upgraded at Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

