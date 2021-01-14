AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.56

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 30618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

