AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.38

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 23837704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Gardner sold 145,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $488,224.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $64,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,912 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAVS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

