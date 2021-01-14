Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.74.

Shares of A traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 875,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 374.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

