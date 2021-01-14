AI Doctor Price Reaches $0.0012 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One AI Doctor token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AI Doctor has a total market cap of $950,257.90 and approximately $196,935.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AI Doctor alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00046661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.34 or 0.00379878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.94 or 0.00037991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.21 or 0.04052710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012865 BTC.

AI Doctor Token Profile

AI Doctor (CRYPTO:AIDOC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 tokens. AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling AI Doctor

AI Doctor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AI Doctor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AI Doctor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.