AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG) Shares Gap Down to $150.10

Shares of AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $150.10, but opened at $145.70. AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) shares last traded at $145.79, with a volume of 43,632 shares.

The company has a market cap of £3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.94.

About AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

