Aidos Kuneen Price Hits $2.65 on Top Exchanges (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00006809 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 85.7% higher against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market capitalization of $66.14 million and $2.00 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,852.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.09 or 0.03075943 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00385133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.00 or 0.01320360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.75 or 0.00544999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.41 or 0.00420583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00277936 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars.

