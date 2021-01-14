Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.08 ($114.22).

AIR opened at €89.11 ($104.84) on Tuesday. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €91.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €74.51.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

