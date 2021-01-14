Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKRO. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $982.98 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $30.91.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $77,387.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,871.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

