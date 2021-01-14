Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Partners

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AKZOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.81.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.