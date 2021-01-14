Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.29. Alarm.com reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on ALRM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

ALRM traded down $7.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.79. 1,187,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,011. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.98, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,370.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $14,878,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

