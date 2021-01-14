Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Boosted by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 174,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB opened at $179.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.29. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

