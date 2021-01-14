Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.18. Albertsons Companies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.15 EPS.

ACI stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Albertsons Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.59.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

