Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.40

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.40 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 422 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

ALGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.58.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,250,000.00. Also, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.