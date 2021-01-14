Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 804.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,031.9% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 101,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,922 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,920.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 411.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 578.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $8.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.11. 165,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,613. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $60.06 and a 12-month high of $197.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $168,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

