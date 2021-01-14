ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ALLETE by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in ALLETE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ALLETE by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

