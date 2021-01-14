Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) Insider Purchases £541.62 in Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 918 ($11.99) per share, with a total value of £541.62 ($707.63).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) alerts:

On Thursday, December 31st, Christopher Samuel bought 59 shares of Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 896 ($11.71) per share, with a total value of £528.64 ($690.67).

LON ATST opened at GBX 908 ($11.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 902.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 841.41. Alliance Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 932 ($12.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.18%.

Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Trust PLC (ATST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.