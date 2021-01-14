AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shot up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $45.24. 156,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 199,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.28). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALVR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,942,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,876,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

