Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) Short Interest Update

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALST opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Allstar Health Brands has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Allstar Health Brands Company Profile

Allstar Health Brands, Inc, a specialty health care products company, focuses on enhancing health and quality of life by offering select medicines, natural nutritional supplements, and over the counter remedies in the Americas. The company holds the Tapout license to sell globally branded nutraceutical products, including pain relief sprays and wipes.

