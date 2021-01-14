Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.55.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $40.60. 156,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,916,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 493,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

