Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.85

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 145121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$157.69 million and a PE ratio of -7.55.

Almonty Industries Inc. (AII.TO) (TSE:AII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.13 million for the quarter.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in the mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. The company owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine situated in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtre Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

