Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALBKY stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

About Alpha Bank A.E.

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

