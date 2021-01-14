Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,765.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,609.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,843.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,818.29.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.