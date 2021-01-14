Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Conway acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

