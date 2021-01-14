Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,218. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.69 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

