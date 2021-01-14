Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 379 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,907,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,165.89 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3,186.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,160.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,645.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

