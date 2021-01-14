Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

AMCR stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

