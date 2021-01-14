American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Electric Power by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,210,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973,435 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,479,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after buying an additional 1,021,057 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,854.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,284,000 after buying an additional 572,156 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 71.1% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,653,000 after buying an additional 522,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 378.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 528,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 417,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.87.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.83. 7,995,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,615. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

