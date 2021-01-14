American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.44. American Public Education reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APEI shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, Director Jean C. Halle sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $54,441.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,709 shares of company stock worth $83,790. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 1,167.4% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 264,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 243,247 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,045.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 71,188 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 11.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 412,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 44,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,199. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $468.41 million, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.61.

American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

