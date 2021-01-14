American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s 7th Largest Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,516,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 3.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $340,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 269,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $215.55. 46,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,797. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.