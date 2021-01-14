Americana Partners LLC Buys 36 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.79.

ServiceNow stock traded down $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $514.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,096. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 437.72, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.