Americana Partners LLC Buys 501 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.58. 18,758,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,984,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.91.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.