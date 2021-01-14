Americana Partners LLC Has $724,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after purchasing an additional 948,608 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,030.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,197,194 shares of company stock valued at $327,128,221. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.64. The company had a trading volume of 29,598,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070,975. The company has a market capitalization of $699.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

