Americana Partners LLC Increases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.07.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,862,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,679,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

